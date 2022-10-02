1 person dead after shooting near I-85 in Durham, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting near I-85.

Officers responded to calls about a suspicious vehicle just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the off ramp of I-85 North and Hillandale Road.

When officers arrived they found Reshaun Cates, 34, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.