19-year-old shot, killed at Hillsborough shopping center; 2 arrested

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a fight that escalated into a deadly shooting in Hillsborough Thursday night.Officers were called just after 5:30 p.m. about the fight, which happened at the Hillsborough Discount Tobacco and Vape store on Hampton Pointe Blvd.During the fight, a 19-year-old man from Mebane was shot.He was taken to Duke University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Doyle Edwards, 22, of Mill Creek Road in Efland, was charged with felony first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering a vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, misdemeanor simple assault in reference to the fight, and violation of a town ordinance for discharging a firearm within town limits.Another 21-year-old man was charged with misdemeanor simple assault.The men are being held at the Orange County Jail. More charges could be filed.