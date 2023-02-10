Hillside High School principal to address deadly shooting

It comes after a shooting took the life of one student. Another student was also shot on Wednesday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hillside High School principal is expected to talk about gun violence on Friday.

It comes after a shooting took the life of one student, another student was also shot on Wednesday.

Law enforcement searched a wooded area by the campus Thursday, but didn't say if that was connected to the shooting of the two students on American Tobacco Trail.

At the school board's work session last night, members expressed their frustration with the violence.

"We have work to do. Our students deserve it, our families deserve it and our educations deserve it. We need action, we needed it yesterday," said Bettina Umstead who is chair of Durham Public Schools.

Durham police tell us they do not believe the shooting was random.

They have not made an arrest and aren't releasing the names of the two students shot.