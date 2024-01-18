17-year-old charged in connection to deadly Durham hit-and-run crash

Durham police are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday evening.

Durham police are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday evening.

Durham police are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday evening.

Durham police are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday evening.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been charged with multiple traffic related charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Durham.

Police said 64-year-old Jerry Evans Armstrong was crossing Holloway Street near Adam Street when he was hit by a vehicle just after 8 p.m. Officers said the vehicle drove away from the scene on Holloway Street.

Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The suspect was given a $100,000 unsecured bond.