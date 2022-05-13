Fayetteville Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run on Bragg Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run that took place early Sunday morning.
Police said Thursday that Brent Stuart James, 28, of Fayetteville, has been charged with felony hit and run causing death.
He was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Police said James' 2011 Chevrolet Silverado struck and killed 30-year-old Moises Velasquez along Bragg Boulevard near Martin Luther King Jr Freeway.
Officers later found and seized James' truck.
James was given a $100,000 secured bond.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.
