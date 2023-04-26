15-501 in Durham reopens after crash that killed pedestrian

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian and closed Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard (US 15-501) Southbound for several hours on Wednesday afternoon.

US 15-501 was closed from Garrett Road to SW Durham Drive but reopened about 2:30 p.m.

Police said officers responded about 11:45 a.m. to a vehicle crash near Garrett Road and Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

The driver initially fled the scene but police told ABC11 that the driver has since returned.

No other details were immediately available.

