Pedestrian killed in Harnett County hit-and-run crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night in Harnett County.

It happened in the area of Titan Roberts Road near NC Highway 217.

Investigators said a man was found lying on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are searching for a white Kia with front-end damage.

The road was closed while state troopers investigated.

No other details were immediately released.