While many businesses are struggling to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, sewing machine sellers are experiencing a sudden boom.Between people searching for a way to fill time and the sudden demand for face masks, the sewing machine industry is surging.The trend started even before the pandemic, but now sewing machine sales have really taken off.The need to quarantine led to many people looking for a new hobby. More than 1,000 Etsy sellers have sold 29 million face masks worth nearly $3.5 million.