Tractor trailer hauling hogs crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor trailer hauling hogs overturned on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.

The hogs remained secured in the trailer after the crash, but traffic remains backed up -- with southbound lanes completely closed and not expected to reopen until 7 p.m.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. on I-95 under the I-295 overpass.

Crews responding to the crash set up a gate around the crashed trailer in order to released the hogs and redirect them into another trailer.

