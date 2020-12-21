'Armed and dangerous' man accused of shooting at Hoke County deputy

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting at a deputy attempting to serve arrest warrants.

According to a news release from the office, deputies attempted to serve warrants on Cortevin Jaquan Shaw on Sunday when he jumped from a car and ran. He then fired several shots toward a deputy, who returned fire, and ran away.

Shaw is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting, delaying or obstructing arrest.

Anyone who knows Shaw's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at (910)-875-5111.

Shaw is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hoke countyhoke county newsattempted murderofficer involved shootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper allows sale of to-go alcoholic beverages
'A blessing:' ABC11 viewers donate money to help 2 women keep their homes
Raleigh HOA demands woman remove her Black Lives Matter sign
LATEST: Durham Co. health dept. receives Moderna vaccine
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
TONIGHT: Tips on how to view the Great Conjunction
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment: LIVE
Show More
Christmas weather: It's going to be rainy in NC
Governor Cooper tours Duke as workers get COVID-19 vaccine
'No reason' for special counsel on election, Biden's son, AG Barr says
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
Police release new photos from Crabtree Valley Mall shooting
More TOP STORIES News