'Armed and dangerous' man accused of shooting at Hoke County deputy

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting at a deputy attempting to serve arrest warrants.According to a news release from the office, deputies attempted to serve warrants on Cortevin Jaquan Shaw on Sunday when he jumped from a car and ran. He then fired several shots toward a deputy, who returned fire, and ran away.Shaw is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting, delaying or obstructing arrest.Anyone who knows Shaw's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at (910)-875-5111.Shaw is considered to be armed and dangerous.