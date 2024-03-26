Holi festival 2-day celebrations underway across the Triangle: 'Festivities and joy'

The 2-day festival Holi is being celebrated at temples in Morrisville and Cary.

The 2-day festival Holi is being celebrated at temples in Morrisville and Cary.

The 2-day festival Holi is being celebrated at temples in Morrisville and Cary.

The 2-day festival Holi is being celebrated at temples in Morrisville and Cary.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holi celebrations are underway across the world and Triangle. The two-day Hindu festival of colors is being celebrated by thousands at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Raleigh.

Kirtan Patel spent a lot of time as a child learning more about his culture.

"It's a turn of the calendar to spring. People celebrate by spraying water on each other and playing with water balloons," said Patel. "Kids need to learn more about getting the inner even out and bringing the festivities and joy. That's what Hodi resembles."

There is a growing Indian population in Research Triangle Park. In Morrisville, people from India or other Southeast Asian countries are the largest demographic. That means when holidays like Holi roll around big business.

"Saturday and Sunday were too busy," exclaimed Astha Singh.

Grocery stores like Suvidha Indo-Pak are cashing in on the tradition with edible colors that are applied to the face. She also told ABC11 that other popular items sold during Holi include drinks and sweets.

It's all part of a longstanding tradition that helps make this holiday special for the community.

"Just enjoying the stories of its origination and learning the importance of what it means to me," said Patel.

SEE ALSO | Thousands celebrate Diwali at temple in Morrisville

The Hindu, Jain and Sikh faiths are the primary faiths that celebrate Diwai.

SEE ALSO | New temple tower in Cary points to rapid Hindu growth in the Triangle