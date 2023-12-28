Feeling down after the holidays? 3 ways to boost your mood to beat the post-holiday blues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With weeks or even months of excitement building to the holiday season, it's not uncommon for people to feel a little down as the celebrations wrap up.

Dr. Crystal Schiller from UNC-Chapel Hill said it's common to feel a little post-holiday blues. She recommends planning something a couple of weeks after the holidays to give you something to look forward to.

Dr. Schiller recommends making an effort to feel better, rather than just waiting for the blues to pass. There are three key things she says will help boost your mood.

First, Dr. Schiller said meeting with a friend you didn't connect with over the holidays can make you feel better. Whether it's in person or over the phone, it can help. She even said going to a busy mall or coffee shop just to be around people can make a difference.

Second, she recommends doing something small to bring yourself a little joy. It can be as little as putting on your favorite music or getting your favorite coffee or tea. Any little act of joy can brighten your overall mood.

Third, Dr. Schiller said getting tasks done can help you feel a sense of accomplishment, which can help to raise your spirits as well. For instance, if you have cleaning to do after the holidays are over, getting that done and out of the way should help you feel a little better.

Dr. Schiller wants people to know they aren't alone if they're feeling down during the end of the holiday season. As long as you take steps to improve your mood, you should find the post-holiday blues will pass soon.