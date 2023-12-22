Raleigh security expert reveals tips to keep your home safe this holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holiday is not always filled with unbridled cheer. Sometimes criminals bring a heavy dose of sadness and leave that under your tree.

ABC11 spoke to security expert Andy Renfrow about ways you can avoid becoming a victim.

Renfrow owns a private security company in Raleigh. He said there are some simple steps everyone can take to protect their home from burglars.

"One of the missteps is that they announce on social media they are going out of town for the weekend. Even though their account may be private - lets face it, no social media is private. Anyone can access anything. We see that a lot in the private investigation world," he said.

Other tips include keeping valuable items away from your windows, leaving a light on in your house (or have them on a timer) and invest in a security camera with motion lights.

"I am a big proponent of hardwire--not using batteries. There are systems that run off both hardwire and battery. Those would be the ones we recommend," he said.

Another tip, which may seem obvious but often gets overlooked, if you have a garage, lock the door leading into your home. Many people leave those doors unlocked, so if a criminal gets past your garage door, they have easy access to your home.