Raleigh small businesses benefit from Christmas shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The clock's ticking on shopping and shipping days before Christmas, an important time for small businesses like the Flourish Market in Raleigh.

Owner Emily Grey told ABC11, "We do about 50% of our sales mid-October through the end of December, believe it or not, as a clothing and gifts boutique."

Shopper Anita Gulley's a longtime supporter of the eight year old business.

"It's always better to support a small business than a mall. You're going to always support your community whenever you shop." said Gulley. "It's an even better experience than the big box stores. And they also know that their money is more staying in the community."

Grey said businesses like hers, located in the heart of Raleigh, are also convenient for people who must entertain guests: "Providing a place for them to come and dump their family. So a lot of people are just looking to get out of the house. They are getting a little stir crazy with their out-of-town visitors. So we see a lot of that post Christmas people coming in with their out-of-town family friends looking for something to do."

Grey is thankful for the support from the community at this time of year.

"I always remind my customers every dollar they spend is a vote for the type of world they want to live in, the type of city they want to live in," she said.