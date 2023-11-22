Holiday travel at Raleigh-Durham International Airport marred by delays, long lines

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- TSA and travel experts often tell passengers flying during the holidays to "pack their patience," and that was definitely the case for anyone heading to Raleigh-Durham International Airport for any reason on Tuesday night.

According to FlightAware, there were 92 flight delays into and out of RDU on Tuesday. There were also massive pick-up lines at the airport that stretched all the way down to Aviation Parkway, at times reaching a distance of roughly two miles.

"This looks like LAX," said passenger Beth Sherman of the arrivals line, who flew down from New York. "Because this thing, everybody lining up. You can't do this in New York, they'll beat you up. This is Los Angeles behavior right here."

Beth and her travel companion Paul Doocey had already dealt with delays getting to Raleigh, as their plan first didn't have an assigned crew and then circled in a holding pattern with no slot to land.

"Took off late, obviously. And then we circled this airport for about 20 minutes," Sherman said.

Henry Dean flew in from Los Angeles with his son and said he was stunned by the scene. Dean waited for more than 30 minutes on the arrivals curb for his mother, who was stuck in the traffic line.

"It's hectic," Dean said. "I mean, in the airport in LA, even in Austin, it wasn't that crowded. But getting here to North Carolina, I guess everybody wants to come home to this Southern Lovin'."

There were ground issues on the tarmac, too. Leighton Hatch flew in from Chicago to see family in Fayetteville, and thought he was in the clear.

"Then we landed, we waited over an hour just taxiing around RDU, and it was terrible," Hatch said.

Hatch was trying to focus on the positive with weather delays still gripping several hubs along the East Coast.

"It's not too bad, you know. I get to come home. It could be worse, I could've not made it at all. So, a little inconvenience, but we made it," Hatch said.