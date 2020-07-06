Motorcyclist killed in Holly Springs crash on Fourth of July

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Holly Springs on the night of the Fourth of July.

Holly Springs police confirmed the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night on N.C. 55 at the entrance to the Walmart shopping center.

Officials said the motorcyclist was going southbound when a Prius coming the opposite way turned left into the shopping center and collided with the motorcycle.

The Prius driver, David Milton Owens, 51, of Apex has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.
