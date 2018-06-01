MAKE A WISH

Make-A-Wish provides tree house for girl who is allergic to the sun

EMBED </>More Videos

Make a wish builds tree house for girl allergic to sunshine: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 10 p.m., May 31, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WAYNE, Pa. --
In the Ettingoff family's backyard in Wayne, a blue tarp covered a special surprise for four-year-old Kaia.

Kaia has a rare autoimmune disorder. She is allergic to the sun, and if it is left untreated it can affect her muscles and her ability to walk.

"She goes through treatments once a week at CHOP, and then once a month she has a 10-hour treatment called IVIG at CHOP," said Dave Ettingoff, Kaia's dad.

So when the Make-a-Wish Foundation asked Kaia what she wanted, she did not hesitate.

"With the tree house she avoids the sun and it's really the perfect thing for her," said Ettingoff.

The labor and materials were donated by EDA contractors, who said designing something with a zipline and a climbing wall was a nice change of pace.

"We're used to doing buildings and now we're doing a treehouse," said Tony Melle of EDA Construction. "It was really nice to do this and the little girl has been so grateful and she has just been wonderful. I hope she enjoys it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homemake a wishmake-a-wishpennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAKE A WISH
Texas boy born with half a heart gets dream hockey rink
Fort Bragg soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
Make-A-Wish kid grows up to be a doctor at same hospital
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
More make a wish
HOME & GARDEN
Fayetteville neighbors fed up by constant flooding when it rains
Senior residents forced out as Raleigh apartments sold
After 3 month wait, Troubleshooter gets stove installed
I-Team: In Clayton, heated debate about decaying neighborhood pool
Cary tenant says unit's A/C problems put her small children at risk
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News