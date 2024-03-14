Teen uses 4,500th Make-A-Wish Eastern NC grant to give toys to patients at UNC Children's Hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh teen is the 4,500th recipient of the Make-A-Wish Eastern NC wish grant and used the wish to give toys to pediatric patients at UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Indigo "Indi" Powell was 13 when she was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. After years of grueling cancer treatments, Powell is now 17 and in remission. She said she is so thankful for the care and support she received at UNC Children's that she wanted to include the hospital in her wish grant.

"I always had love and support when I was here," Powell said. "And, I wanted to give some sort of comfort and love and support for other kids to know that, they're loved and they have someone that sort of knows what they're going through and that has been on the other side of it."

Powell used her wish grant to create a special one-day free pop-up store called Indiglow Toy Shop at UNC Children's for patients to pick out gifts all day Thursday.

"I wanted to do something that I could give back, which, as they call it, to where I give something to other people," Powell said. " "It's emotionally joyful because I'm being able to bring joy or even just a smile to their faces just means like the world to me."

The Amazon Wishlist for Powell's Indiglow Toy Shop sold out. All the toys will be left for patients to enjoy. Powell plans to go into the medical field for a career in a pediatric hospital.