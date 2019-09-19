Power outage leaves Raleigh apartment tenants without housing for three weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People paying to live near Raleigh's Cameron Village have not been able to go home for three weeks while the power has been out in several units of Oberlin Court Apartments.Tenants told ABC11 they have had to scramble to find housing while the complex's management has kept them in the dark about what went wrong, how long it will take to repair and where they can live in the meantime.One tenant, who has lived at Oberlin Court for several years, paying $1,300 a month in rent, spoke with ABC11 outside of another Greystar property in North Raleigh where she has bunked up with her neighbor, also displaced from Oberlin Court.She didn't want to be identified, but said the pair has to be out of their temporary apartment by the weekend and Oberlin Court turned down their request to move into one of the vacant units that has power."We were told legally, they can't because we would become squatters," she said. "So it made me feel like a second class-citizen."The tenant said the power went out the evening of August 29."(I) went outside and there was all this smoke," she said. "It sounded like a truck hit something."Ever since then, she said 44 units have been without power.Oberlin Court Apartments would not confirm the number of units affected, but sent the following statement to ABC11 on Thursday:Oberlin Court Apartments management said they expect the power will be restored sometime next week.