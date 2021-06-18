Society

Charlotte council member suggests making it a crime to donate food or money to homeless people

EMBED <>More Videos

Charlotte lawmaker suggests fine for donating to homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte city council member proposed making it a misdemeanor crime to donate to homeless and housing insecure people in the city, arguing that providing aid does more harm than good.

The suggestion was met with substantial blow back, according to CNN-affiliate and Charlotte news station WBTV.

WBTV reported that during a Charlotte council meeting, member Tariq Bokhari said while a lot of work had been done to support the city's homeless population, he felt some of that aid was actually harming the population.

"People aren't getting it, and they're still bringing food and money and resources directly to the folks that are out there right now," Bokhari said. "They're only making themselves feel good. They're hurting the ultimate folks, perhaps we explore making that a misdemeanor."

The misdemeanor charge would involve paying a fine for donations made directly to a homeless or housing insecure individual.

During the meeting, council member Renee Johnson strongly disagreed with the proposal, saying systemic factors needed to be considered.

"That's something that I would never support, especially when there's so many systemic barriers for individuals who are homeless."

RELATED: NC village plans to solve homelessness one tiny home at a time

Representatives for area nonprofit organizations, like Kenya Joseph at Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition, echoed Johnson's sentiments, adding that assisting others should not be a crime.

"It lacks humanity," Joseph said. "In what world when we as a society are at a place where we would criminalize the act of humanity, care and consideration and compassion for others in any way, shape or form, there's a huge problem."

Instead of giving money directly to individuals, Bokhari suggests donating to organizations instead.

RELATED: Mobile veterinary clinic provides free care for furry friends of the homeless

"I think we need a heavier dose of tough love amongst this community, especially amongst those who continually give money, and food and clothing directly to these folks instead of giving them to the organizations that are designed to help them."

Joseph agreed to an extent, encouraging people who want to help to reach out to organizations to see what is needed--collaborating so they can help those who need it most.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharlottehomelessnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 2 missing as tubers go over dam near NC-VA border
LATEST: Gov. Cooper urges more people to get vaccinated
UNC student body president slams his own university
Tropical Storm Claudette expected to form today
Grandfather with Alzheimer's gives Navy-bound grandson's 1st salute
Restaurants begin dishing out 20 percent Living Wage Fee to customers
100-mile yard sale happening in central NC this weekend
Show More
US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women
2 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police say
Pilot killed when airplane crashes in Kinston
Cheer squad criticized for excluding student with Down syndrome from team photo
Alaska hiker found alive after reported missing and chased by bears
More TOP STORIES News