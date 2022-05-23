Homeless veterans get an assist from Durham's Rotary Club

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The spacious auditorium inside Durham County's main branch downtown hosted an assembly line organized by Durham's Rotary Club Monday.ABC11 cameras rolled as volunteers spent the morning placing lots of fresh fruit, protein options and snacks inside big cloth bags.The goods are now in the hands of formerly unhoused veterans who are making the transition from the streets to independent apartment living at Maple Court, not far from the library."We're also supplying furnishings for brand new transitional housing for five of the vets, coming out of homelessness and into a safe place to live," said Durham Rotary Club President Indira Everett.Those furnishings include air mattresses, beds in bags, vacuums, cleaning supplies, tableware plus sets of pots and pans.Money for the assist came from Rotary Club members and corporate sponsors Allieway, DMJ, Duke Energy, Duke office of Durham & Community Affairs, Google, Moss & Ross, Pappas Capital and SVN.The Rotary Club's next project in Durham is a Habitat for Humanity build, scheduled for June 20."We are proud that collective efforts from concerned Durham community leaders will improve the lives of our fellow citizens, said Everett, "and remind those struggling that there is still reason to have hope."