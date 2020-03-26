Hope Mills man arrested in Cumberland County triple shooting that killed two, injured one

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hope Mills man is behind bars after a boy and a man were killed in a shooting in Cumberland County on March 21.

Cumberland County deputies arrested 20-year-old Sterling James Straughter, of the 1900 block of Teesdale Drive in Hope Mills in a triple shooting that took the lives of 21-year-old Franklin Monroe of Hope Mills and 16-year-old Cameron Emery of Fayetteville. The third victim, a girl, was taken to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Twenty-year-old Sterling James Straughter of Hope Mills

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office



Monroe and Emery were found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Ajax Drive and Tower Drive in Hope Mills.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office charged Straughter with 2 counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Straughter is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond.

The video in the media player above is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countyhope millstriple shootingmurderdouble homicideshootingcumberland county newsdouble murder
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC State Treasurer tests positive for COVID-19
Are mitigation efforts working in NC? Too early to tell, Tilson says
North Carolina lawmakers join forces to combat COVID-19 crisis
Here's what Durham's stay-at-home order means
NC woman stunned by reaction after she called COVID-19 hotline
'Club Quarantine' and spin-offs provide virtual parties in the COVID-19 era
Raleigh teachers form parade to visit students at home
Show More
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
Ft. Bragg schools prepare food for students through meals on wheels
Duke Hospital joins study to test potential COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 creating uncertainty in home-buying market
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
More TOP STORIES News