Hope Mills man arrested in Cumberland County triple shooting that killed two, injured one

Cumberland County deputies arrested 20-year-old Sterling James Straughter, of the 1900 block of Teesdale Drive in Hope Mills in a triple shooting that took the lives of 21-year-old Franklin Monroe of Hope Mills and 16-year-old Cameron Emery of Fayetteville. The third victim, a girl, was taken to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Monroe and Emery were found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Ajax Drive and Tower Drive in Hope Mills.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office charged Straughter with 2 counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Straughter is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond.
