Fuchsia Penguin stolen from boutique hotel in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the iconic Fuchsia Penguins of 21c Museum Hotel in Durham has been stolen.

Durham Police Department posted surveillance photos showing a man holding one of the penguins by its neck and carrying it out of the hotel.

Iconic Fuchsia Penguins of 21c Museum Hotel in Durham taken. (Photo: Durham PD)

Investigators said the man was not alone when he took the penguin. They are asking anyone with information about the case to call police.

The Fuchsia Penguins are one of the features of the unique 21c Museum Hotel. The hotel boasts more than 10,500 square feet of art-filled exhibition and event space, in addition to its hotel rooms and restaurant.

According to the hotel's website, the penguins are named after the fuchsia plant which is rare and vibrant. They say that was a choice to reflect the nature of Durham itself, which inspired creativity and uniqueness.

