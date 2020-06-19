NC teen drivers no longer have to take road test to receive 'limited license'

House Bill 158, temporarily waives the road test requirement for level two limited provisional license and will provide accommodations for driver education coursework interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020.
"Our top priority is safety and ensuring that drivers who are licensed in this state are equipped with the skills and knowledge to be safe on our roadways for themselves and any passengers, other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians," DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said in a news release. "We believe a young driver who has gone through the graduated licensing process to qualify for a Level 2 license should have sufficient supervised driving experience and instruction to be able to forego a road test and to continue gaining driving experience."
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NC DMV) said the road test will be waived as long as the teen drivers meet the following criteria:
- Be 16 or 17 years old
- Have their Level 1 Limited Learner Permit for at least 12 months
- Completed at least 60 hours of supervised driving, including time at night
- No moving violations or seat belt/cell phone violations within the last six months
- Covered under a liability insurance policy
According to the NC DMV, a Level 2 license only allows for unsupervised driving from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. with proof of liability insurance and an appropriate amount of time spent under supervised driving.
To receive said license, drivers are asked to make an appointment at your local DMV office.
It is unknown at this time as to when road test requirements will resume.