Body found inside burned out mobile home in Johnston County

After putting out a mobile home fire in Johnston County, firefighters found a human body.

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- After putting out a mobile home fire in Johnston County, firefighters found a human body.

It happened Sunday on Spring Lake Road in Four Oaks.

Video of the aftermath shows the fire burned all the way through the mobile home.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the fire or identified the person found dead inside.