Raging fire at Erwin home kills 1, destroys home, 2 cars

Friday, May 5, 2023 9:31AM
One person died during an overnight house fire in Harnett County early Friday morning.

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died during an overnight house fire in Harnett County early Friday morning.

The fire sparked around 1 a.m. on Red Hill Church Road.

Video shows flames at least two stories high engulfing the entire home and two vehicles parked in the driveway.

Erwin Assistant Fire Chief John Wilkins confirmed the fire caused the roof of the home to collapse.

One person inside the home was able to escape, but a second was not as lucky. ABC11 crews on the scene noticed a ramp installed at the front of the home and a wheelchair lift on the rear of one of the burned vehicles in the driveway.

Fire crews in Harnett County are now trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

