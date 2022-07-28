Revenge plot: NC woman allegedly sets wrong house on fire over ex-boyfriend

Rowan County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Christie Jones allegedly set the house on fire, stole a homeowners' dog and damaged an above ground pool.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman allegedly set fire to the wrong house while seeking revenge on her ex-boyfriend.

Investigators even think Jones went so far as to block the water hose, so the homeowner could not use it to slow the spread of the fire. According to ABC affiliate WSOC, the homeowner discovered this extra devious step when they went to use the garden hose on the fire and found it blocked with a sealant.

Authorities said one of the homeowners saw Jones, who he did not know, with his dog and confronted her after she had started the fire. As he tried to stop her from leaving the scene, Jones brushed past him in her car.

Investigators said they eventually found the dog and were able to put out the fire before any serious damage happened.

The home suffered about $20,000 in damages.