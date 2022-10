Roads back open after Hoke County house fire

One home was completely destroyed after a house fire in Hoke County.

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- People are without a home after a fire in Hoke County that shut down some roads.

The Hillcrest Fire Department was called to the home off Rockfish Road just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Crews arrived to find the home engulfed by flames.

Rockfish Rd. was closed from U.S. 401 to Scurlock School Road as crews worked to extinguish the fire, they have since reopened.

The home is a total loss and the people inside were displaced.