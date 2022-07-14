localish

Houston Farmers Market undergoes incredible transformation

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Farmers Market undergoes incredible transformation

HOUSTON, Texas -- The oldest and largest farmers market in Houston is undergoing an incredible transformation. A $10 million project will transform the Houston Farmers Market on Airline Drive into a world-class venue that could rival even Pikes Place in Seattle.

The 18-acre market, which traces its roots back to the early 1940s, still includes many longtime vendors, who offer the widest selection of fresh produce in the city. But now, youll see new restaurants from celebrated Houston chefs, new street food vendors, a Wagyu beef butcher shop and more.

Check out the video above to see what youll find at the new and improved Houston Farmers Market!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodfood truckktrkfarmers marketlocalish
LOCALISH
Chicago streetwear brand funds scholarships for low-income students
Houston Farmers Market undergoes incredible transformation
Learn how to cook with Kittch's Sara Hauman
Athletes over 50 get their game on at DelCo Senior Games
TOP STORIES
Durham Rescue Mission helps families prepare for school year
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
NC hospital suspends ICU due to 'significant' nursing shortage
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Downtown Raleigh sees increase in female owned businesses
Man with first Monkeypox case in Durham County shares story
Price scanning errors on the rise in North Carolina
Show More
NC man rescued from grain silo
Historic statue of Doctor Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in U.S. Capitol
Small business owners react to NC's 'top spot' ranking
Masks make big return amid latest omicron subvariant
Consumers, business owners find ways to save as inflation rises
More TOP STORIES News