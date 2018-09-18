How to donate supplies and other items to help Florence victims

ABC11 Together and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday, September 18, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive.
Here are some events and places to bring supplies.
"FILL THE TRUCK"
Garner
Beginning Sept. 20 at 1 p.m., a "Fill The Truck" Florence Relief Effort will begin to assist New Bern residents.
If you want to donate, visit the Walmart on 4500 Fayetteville Road in Garner.
They will be collecting the following items:
- New or gently used clothing and shoes of all sizes
- Toiletries (especially women's hygiene products)
- Children's books and toys
- Diapers
- Baby formula
- Gift cards (ie, Lowe's, Walmart, etc)
- Blankets
- Non-perishable foods
- Water
- Baby wipes
- Cleaning supplies
- Storage tubs/totes
The event will end on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.
SANDHILLS WORSHIP CENTER RELIEF STATION
Spring Lake
The Sandhill Worship Center is accepting donations of clothes, food and water.
If you would like to donate, contact the center at (910) 495-1415 or reach out on Facebook.
They will be distributing supplies at a relief station in Spring Lake on Thursday.
VFW POST DISTRIBUTION POINT
Cary
The Cary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7383 is now accepting a wide range of supplies including food items, household items and toiletries.
WAYNE COUNTY DONATION SITES
Mt. Olive and Goldsboro
Wayne County has designated the Train Depot in Mt. Olive and the Farmers Market in Goldsboro as donation centers. They are accepting food, cleaning supplies, hygiene items and more.
