Sports

UNC to hire Hubert Davis as basketball coach, N&O reports

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just days after Roy Williams sent shockwaves throughout the sports world by announcing his retirement on April Fool's Day, UNC-Chapel Hill appears set to move forward with his replacement as head men's basketball coach -- and the university didn't look far.

'Coach Williams was really an extension of my father': Former UNC players still shocked about Hall of Fame coach's retirement

Hubert Davis, one of Williams' top assistants and a former Tar Heels player, will be hired as basketball coach, two sources with knowledge of the decision told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees held a meeting to discuss and approve a contract Monday afternoon. The meeting was public for about three minutes before being called into closed session.

'An amazing coach to cover:' Mark Armstrong reflects on Roy Williams' legacy at UNC

The 50-year-old Davis, who played for coach Dean Smith from 1988-92, has spent the past nine seasons as an assistant coach and will be the first Black coach in the program's history.

Williams retired Thursday, saying he no longer felt he was "the right man for the job.

Davis was one of the favorites immediately after the job opened.

UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham was expected to choose to hire someone within the Carolina family, as the program has done for the last 70 years, meaning Davis and UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller were the frontrunners.

Cunningham did do background research on a few names not part of the Williams coaching tree, but Davis had the backing of Williams and many former players, sources told ESPN.

WATCH: Roy Williams: 'I no longer feel that I am the right man for the job'
EMBED More News Videos

Sport apparel shops along Franklin Street saw sales rise in the wake of Thursday's announcement about the long-time coach's retirement.



A Virginia native, Davis was a first-round NBA draft pick by the New York Knicks. He spent 12 seasons in the NBA with six different organizations. Davis also spent time as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.

Williams coached 18 years at UNC and previously was head coach at Kansas for 15.

Williams led the Tar Heels to three national championships. He finishes his career, at age 70, as the third-winningest coach in Division 1 history.

WATCH: Roy Williams' full remarks on reasons for retiring
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Full remarks by UNC coach Roy Williams at his retirement news conference Thursday in Chapel Hill.



ESPN contributed to this report.
