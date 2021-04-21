Huge Raleigh scrapyard fire sends clouds of smoke for miles around

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters responded Tuesday to a large fire at a business in Raleigh on Tuesday evening.The fire broke out at Wall Recycling, 2310 Garner Road, south of downtown Raleigh.Large plumes of smoke were visible as Chopper 11 flew overhead.The smoke plume was migrating west, visible from downtown Durham and tracking right over downtown Raleigh.Wall Recycling deals in waste and scrap metal recycling needs for commercial and residential projects.No other details were immediately available.