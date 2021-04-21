Huge Raleigh scrapyard fire sends clouds of smoke for miles around

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire at Raleigh scrapyard sends plumes of smoke over downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters responded Tuesday to a large fire at a business in Raleigh on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out at Wall Recycling, 2310 Garner Road, south of downtown Raleigh.

Large plumes of smoke were visible as Chopper 11 flew overhead.

The smoke plume was migrating west, visible from downtown Durham and tracking right over downtown Raleigh.

Wall Recycling deals in waste and scrap metal recycling needs for commercial and residential projects.

No other details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrecyclingfiresmoke
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter
How to explain Chauvin trial to kids: Mental health expert weighs in
LATEST: Wake school board approves Virtual Academy for next year
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
From Raleigh to Fayetteville, reaction pours in after Chauvin found guilty
Triangle Black men recount stories of 'trauma' with police
Biden after Chauvin verdict: 'We can't stop here'
Show More
Duke surgeon helps write 'Good Doctor' episode
Reactions pour in after guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
Two arrested in Rhode Island in death of Harnett County boy, 15
Popular bakery opening 2nd location in downtown Raleigh
NC won't pass bill to ban procedures for trans people under 21
More TOP STORIES News