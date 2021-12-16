Society

Remains of missing Cumberland County woman Priscilla Sands found 11 months after her disappearance

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Remains of missing Cumberland County woman found 11 months later

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for Priscilla Sands, who had been missing for nearly a year, is now over.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that remains found near Fort Bragg had been identified as Sands, 56.

For months, the family searched abandoned homes and bridges.

"Wondering every day if she is alive, is she warm, is she cold. Did she eat today?" said her relative Carrie Adkins. "It's been very hard."

Adkins learned Thursday that authorities had recovered Sands' remains.



"Right now, my heart -- all I can do is pray. I know for a fact that if she would have been a different race, if they would not have thought she was homeless, if they would not have thought that she was a dope addict. She would probably be alive today," Adkins said.

The sheriff's office eventually launched a Silver alert. Sands, who suffered from dementia, was last seen Jan. 7.

Family members said she left on foot that day without her phone and wallet and claimed to have a doctor's appointment.

On Wednesday, investigators discovered her remains off I-295 near Fort Bragg.

On Thursday, when ABC11 asked Fort Bragg's Criminal Investigation Division how the remains wound up there and how they were discovered, a spokesperson said the case is still under investigation.

"We hope this can provide the family and loved ones of Ms. Sands some closure after this difficult time," CID Special Agent Ben Banks from the Fort Bragg CID Office said. "We appreciate the support from the multiple law enforcement agencies who contributed to the identification of Ms. Sands,"

Sands' remains are being reviewed by a medical examiner.

The family thanked the community for their search efforts and ABC11 Race and Culture reporter Akilah Davis.

"It took a lot to get her story covered. Akilah was one of the very first to step up and willing to cover this story. It means more to us than she will ever know," said Adkins.

The family says they are waiting to figure out when they will get access to Sands' remains to give her a proper burial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillehuman remains foundfort braggpolicemissing woman
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News