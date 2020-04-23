Coronavirus

Hummingbird Café in Raleigh giving laid off restaurant workers free meals, essential supplies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- During the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are now without work, looking for jobs and, in some cases, looking for food. More than 700,000 unemployment claims have been filed in North Carolina since March 15 and tens of millions across the country are unemployed.

Triangle-area restaurant and hospitality workers let go in light of the pandemic can get some relief in Raleigh on Thursday at the Hummingbird Café.

The LEE (Let's Empower Employment) initiative is working with restaurants to provide to-go dinners for restaurant employees who lost their job. Those workers can pick up meals and essentials like diapers, wipes, canned goods, paper towels, ibuprofen from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Café.

All the food and supplies are free. Workers will need to bring proper ID paperwork such as a pay stub to verify they were a recent employee at a restaurant.

Hummingbird is at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road (Suite 111) in Raleigh. A big crowd is expected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighfoodcoronaviruscommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Show More
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
More TOP STORIES News