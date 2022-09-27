Hurricane Ian impacting Triangle sports and entertainment events, here's a list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the Atlantic and is expected to hit Florida and possibly parts of Central North Carolina later this week. The Triangle-area could see rain from Ian as early as Thursday evening and Friday.

Event planners, area schools and colleges are already making decisions to keep people, players and staff safe.

Some are moving or postponing events. Some have not made their decision yet.

Here's a list ABC11 compiled from information we have received so far. We will continue to update it as organizers share their decision on the status of scheduled events.

High School Football -- the majority of the games will be played Thursday this week.

IBMA Bluegrass -- Events moved inside for Friday/Saturday

According to organizers, the IBMA Bluegrass Live! will move all music and activities planned for Friday and Saturday inside. The performances, which were supposed to take place at five different stages on Fayetteville street will now happen at the Raleigh Convention Center. The 115 vendors scheduled to set up and participate in the event will all set up inside the convention center as well.

The Carrboro-Music-Festival -- Event is on as schedule for Sunday, October 2.

Hurricanes at Lightning -- Thursday game postponed

ECU at South Florida -- Saturday game moved from Tampa to Boca Raton, FL.

As of Tuesday, these college football games are scheduled to play on set date:

NC State at Clemson -- Game is on Saturday in South Carolina.

Virginia Tech at UNC -- Game is scheduled for Saturday in Chapel Hill

Virginia at Duke -- Game is still scheduled for Saturday in Durham

NC Central at Campbell -- Game is still scheduled for Saturday in Buies Creek.

