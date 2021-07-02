Weather

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens, continues track toward Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Elsa is strengthening as it moves toward land in the Caribbean Sea.

The 5 a.m. (AST) update from the National Weather Service found Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and was located about 70 miles east southeast of Barbados.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Dominican Republic as Elsa is expected to continue to strengthen as it moves westward.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the islands in the area.

Elsa's track will move it through the Windward Islands on Friday. On Saturday the storm will approach Hispaniola. Elsa then moves near Jamaica and Cuba on Sunday.

By Monday evening, Elsa will approach the Florida Keys with sustained winds expected to still be around 65 miles per hour.

The current long-range track has Elsa skirting up the Gulf Coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elsa formed July 1, making it the earliest E-named storm on record, breaking the record set last year by Edouard.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Elsa and alert you to any important changes to its forecast.

