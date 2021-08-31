abc11 together

How to donate to people affected by Hurricane Ida

Help people affected by Hurricane Ida - Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Ida. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster and will provide people and communities affected by this devastating storm with food, shelter, relief supplies, recovery planning support, and other assistance.

Call to Action:

Help people affected by Hurricane Ida
(Spanish: Ayuda a las personas afectadas por el Huracán Ida)

1-800-RED CROSS
redcross.org/abc
