Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals

The following schools will dismiss early Thursday, Oct. 11:
- Halifax (12:30 p.m.)
The following schools closed Thursday, Oct. 11 ahead of the hurricane:
- Franklin
- Wake Tech Community College
- Harnett
- Hoke
- Wilson
- Chatham
- Granville
- Person
- Sampson
- Vance
- Clinton City
- Edgecombe
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro
- Wake
- Orange County
- Durham
- Cumberland
- Johnston
- Lee
- Wayne
- Moore
View a full list of school closings here.
In addition, Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools have decided to close three hours early and Halifax County schools will close two hours early.
