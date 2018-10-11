Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals

Some area district schools have decided to take preventative measures.

As Hurricane Michael makes landfall on the Florida panhandle and heads toward North Carolina, some area district schools have decided to take preventative measures.

The following schools will dismiss early Thursday, Oct. 11:
  • Halifax (12:30 p.m.)


The following schools closed Thursday, Oct. 11 ahead of the hurricane:
  • Franklin

  • Wake Tech Community College

  • Harnett

  • Hoke

  • Wilson

  • Chatham

  • Granville

  • Person

  • Sampson

  • Vance

  • Clinton City

  • Edgecombe

  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro

  • Wake

  • Orange County

  • Durham

  • Cumberland

  • Johnston

  • Lee

  • Wayne

  • Moore

View a full list of school closings here.

In addition, Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools have decided to close three hours early and Halifax County schools will close two hours early.

