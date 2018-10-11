Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals

Halifax (12:30 p.m.)

Franklin



Wake Tech Community College



Harnett



Hoke



Wilson



Chatham



Granville



Person



Sampson



Vance



Clinton City



Edgecombe



Chapel Hill-Carrboro



Wake



Orange County



Durham



Cumberland



Johnston



Lee



Wayne



Moore

As Hurricane Michael makes landfall on the Florida panhandle and heads toward North Carolina, some area district schools have decided to take preventative measures.The following schools will dismiss early Thursday, Oct. 11:The following schools closed Thursday, Oct. 11 ahead of the hurricane:In addition, Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools have decided to close three hours early and Halifax County schools will close two hours early.