Carolina utility crews head to Gulf Coast to help restore power after Hurricane Sally

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Help is on the way as hundreds of Duke Energy line and tree workers head to the gulf coast to assist in power restoration to residents left reeling in Hurricane Sally's aftermath.

"This would be my seventh or eighth storm with Duke," Jason Medlin said.

It still never gets any easier for Medlin's family.

"It takes a little getting used to with them. My two oldest kids are fine with it, but I have a young daughter and she's not used to it. We try to make it as best as we can with facetime and send pictures," Medlin said.

Duke Energy is deploying 200 workers to bolster the group already in the Gulf region helping. The Carolina Crew will be supporting Alabama Power just outside of Mobile as they race to rebuild electric infrastructure.

Duke Energy said it's important for the company to send help to Hurricane-affected areas, not only because it's the right thing to do, but also because those places send help our way when we are in the same situation.
