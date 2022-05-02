It's Hurricane Preparedness Week and that means it's time to assemble your emergency kit.
It should include enough food and water to get you through seven days. It should also include a first aid kit, a weather radio with batteries in case the power goes out and any medicines you may need.
SEE ALSO: What is in Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit
Having some cash on hand will also be helpful if ATMs and credit card readers are not working or accessible due to hurricanes or related outages.
The start of hurricane season is just one month away. This year's season is expected to bring above-normal activity with 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
Be sure to catch our "First Alert to Hurricane Season" special when it airs on ABC11 on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m.
Get your emergency kit ready during 'Hurricane Preparedness Week'
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News