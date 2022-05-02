Weather

Get your emergency kit ready during 'Hurricane Preparedness Week'

EMBED <>More Videos

Get your emergency kit ready during 'Hurricane Preparedness Week'

It's Hurricane Preparedness Week and that means it's time to assemble your emergency kit.

It should include enough food and water to get you through seven days. It should also include a first aid kit, a weather radio with batteries in case the power goes out and any medicines you may need.

SEE ALSO: What is in Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit

Having some cash on hand will also be helpful if ATMs and credit card readers are not working or accessible due to hurricanes or related outages.

The start of hurricane season is just one month away. This year's season is expected to bring above-normal activity with 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Be sure to catch our "First Alert to Hurricane Season" special when it airs on ABC11 on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheremergency drilltropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old boy in Winston-Salem
Mothers of gun violence victims gather for memorial in Durham
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
Hurricanes take on Bruins in Game 1 of NHL playoffs
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Pelosi praises Fort Bragg troops during surprise Ukraine trip
DoorDasher saves woman's life while delivering pizza
Show More
Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
Raleigh park renamed to honor NCCU's LeVelle Moton
Gas prices rise again. How do we cope with that?
Wake County commissioners push for a 132% raise for themselves
15 hurt when pedal pub overturns, driver charged with DUI: police
More TOP STORIES News