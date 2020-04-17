Husband charged with murder in death of Sampson County mother missing for nearly two weeks

TURKEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The husband of a 30-year-old Sampson County mother who has been missing for nearly two weeks has been charged in connection with her death.
Jose Fernando Quiroz, 27, was charged Friday with murder after investigators said they found "enough probable cause."
The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it was actively searching for Jasmina Judith Almendarez Zelaya.
Family members said they last heard from the mother of three on April 6.
A missing persons report was filed on April 14.
Deputies were seen Friday morning putting up crime scene tape in the Turkey area of Sampson County where she was last seen.
The sheriff's office did not say where or if her body had been found.
