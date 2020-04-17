Husband charged with murder in death of Sampson County mother missing for nearly two weeks

TURKEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The husband of a 30-year-old Sampson County mother who has been missing for nearly two weeks has been charged in connection with her death.

Jose Fernando Quiroz, 27, was charged Friday with murder after investigators said they found "enough probable cause."

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it was actively searching for Jasmina Judith Almendarez Zelaya.

Family members said they last heard from the mother of three on April 6.

A missing persons report was filed on April 14.

Deputies were seen Friday morning putting up crime scene tape in the Turkey area of Sampson County where she was last seen.

The sheriff's office did not say where or if her body had been found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sampson countymurdermissing personmissing womandeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 149 cases reported at Wayne County prison
Why Americans may see a meat shortage in the coming weeks
Seashells piling up on NC beaches because of coronavirus
1st remdesivir results in coronavirus fight released
Raeford Farms chicken sales continue in eastern NC
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Students possibly exposed to lead at Raleigh daycare, school
Show More
Can you test positive for COVID-19 more than once? Duke expert weighs in
Business owner eager to reopen after COVID-19 spoils grand opening
Hospital partners with pilots to get quicker COVID-19 test results
Answers to your questions about the small business PPP fund
UNC Med. Center Lab looking to up COVID-19 testing
More TOP STORIES News