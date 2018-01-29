NC husband and wife arrested for child pornography and rape of minor children

Matthew and Diane Maynard, a husband and wife from Sneads Ferry, have been arrested for child pornography and rape of minor children. (Onslow County Sheriff's Office )

WCTI
SNEADS FERRY, Onslow County --
A North Carolina husband and wife have been arrested for child pornography and rape of minor children.

On Saturday, January 27, Onslow County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence on Old Folkstone Road in Sneads Ferry after it was reported that child pornography was in the home.

An investigation revealed that Matthew Douglas Maynard and Diane Louise Maynard were involved with sex acts with minors and on at least one occasion recorded those acts on video. The minor children were removed from the home and placed in the care of the Department of Social Services.

Read more at wcti12.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News