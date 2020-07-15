I-40 East closed in Raleigh after deadly crash involving SUV, pedestrian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I-40 East is closed in Raleigh following a deadly crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.The Highway Patrol is investigating and confirmed that there is at least one fatality.The crash happened near Exit 301, I-440/I-87.The lanes are expected to remain closed until 6 p.m., according to an estimate by the NCDOT.As a detour, drivers must take Exit 298-A (US-70 East) and follow US-70 East to re-access I-40.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.