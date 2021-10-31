Teen driver dies in crash involving deer on I-40 in Johnston County; officials say speed a factor

An 18-year-old was killed in a crash involving a deer on Interstate 40 in Johnston County Sunday morning.
The crash happened at the Cornwallis Road overpass around 7:30 a.m.
AAA warns NC drivers to watch out for deer during mating season
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on the highway when it hit a deer.
The car then went off the roadway and hit a guardrail, overturned and hit the bridge.
The 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to The JoCo Report.
The State Highway Patrol said speed was also a factor.
