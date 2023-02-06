WATCH LIVE

TRAFFIC

Wreck involving several vehicles closes 2 lanes of I-40E near Airport Boulevard

Monday, February 6, 2023 10:13PM
Wreck involving several cars closes 2 lanes of I-40E near Airport Blvd
A wreck is slowing traffic on I-40 near Airport Boulevard.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious wreck is slowing traffic on I-40 near Airport Boulevard (Exit 284).

It happened about 4:20 p.m. Monday and has caused emergency workers to close two lanes of the interstate's four lanes heading east.

There appear to be three vehicles involved.

CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE TRIANGLE

Traffic is backed up all the way to the Durham Freeway.

The roadway is expected to be affected for a couple of hours.

There was no immediate word on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

