Wreck involving several vehicles closes 2 lanes of I-40E near Airport Boulevard

A wreck is slowing traffic on I-40 near Airport Boulevard.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious wreck is slowing traffic on I-40 near Airport Boulevard (Exit 284).

It happened about 4:20 p.m. Monday and has caused emergency workers to close two lanes of the interstate's four lanes heading east.

There appear to be three vehicles involved.

Traffic is backed up all the way to the Durham Freeway.

The roadway is expected to be affected for a couple of hours.

There was no immediate word on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.