Car shot at on I-540 in Wake County after apparent road rage

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road-rage incident after a vehicle was shot at Thursday morning on I-540.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the call of a vehicle hit by gunfire on I-540 near Buffaloe Road.

Deputies met the driver, who told them someone shot at his vehicle while he was driving down the interstate.

Investigators determined that shots were fired from another car on I-540 and are investigating it as a road-rage incident.

No one was injured. There is no one in custody.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call WCSO at (919) 856-6911.