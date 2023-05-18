2 dead, 3 injured in major crash on I-95 in Johnston County

All lanes of I-95 South and the left lane of I-95 North are closed two miles north of Exit 81, I-40, near Four Oaks because of a second major crash Thursday.

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two crashes -- one deadly -- on Interstate 95 snarled traffic for hours in Johnston County on Thursday afternoon.

All lanes of I-95 South and the left lane of I-95 North were closed for hours two miles north of Exit 81, I-40, near Four Oaks because of a major crash.

Two people were killed and three others were injured in that crash, which happened shortly before 3:45 p.m.

According to the JoCo Report, a box truck traveling north veered into the median, went through the center cable barrier and crashed head-on with a southbound Toyota Tacoma pickup pulling a utility trailer.

The trailer came loose and was then struck by an SUV traveling southbound. The trailer came to rest in the middle of the roadway.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota pickup were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the box truck were seriously injured and taken to WakeMed for treatment.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol told ABC11 that all northbound lanes reopened about 7 p.m. and one southbound lane also reopened. There is no timeline for when the other southbound lane would be reopened.

The roadway is not expected to reopen before 9 p.m., the NCDOT estimated.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a tractor-trailer crash closed two lanes on Interstate 95 near Selma.

Chopper 11 was over the scene. At least two vehicles were involved.

That crash happened about 12:30 p.m. near Exit 95 (E. Market Street) right under an overpass. One person suffered minor injuries.

The NCDOT estimated that the two lanes will be closed until about 3:30 p.m. but did not reopen until close to 4:30 p.m.

Congestion remains in the area.

