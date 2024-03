Truck ends up on barrier after crash on I-95 in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stretch of Interstate 95 northbound was closed in Harnett County after a crash Thursday.

It happened near mile marker 71 (Long Branch Road).

The crash involved a pickup with a trailer.

The truck ended up on the top of the Jersey barrier.

The driver and passenger were evaluated and released from medical care at the scene.

The Highway Patrol had the truck and the trailer towed away.