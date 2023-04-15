3 injured in early morning single-car crash on I-95

A single-car crash on Interstate 95 sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 3:45 in Harnett County.

The car was traveling northbound when it ran off the road and into a guardrail before coming to a rest in a ditch. The car tore up around 100 feet of the guardrail.

The driver of the car was rushed to WakeMed with serious injuries. Two other passengers in the car was taken to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn with minor injuries.