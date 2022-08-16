Two major crashes on I-95 in Johnston County leave 13 hurt, 4 hospitalized

More than a dozen vehicles were involved in two separate chain-reaction crashes near each other on Monday night, closing part of Interstate 95 in Johnston County.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a dozen vehicles were involved in two separate chain-reaction crashes near each other on Monday night, closing part of Interstate 95 in Johnston County.

The crashes happened about 8 p.m. in both the northbound and southbound lanes near mile marker 87.

Two 18-wheelers were involved. A breaking news crew at the scene saw one in the median and one on the shoulder.

The Four Oaks Fire Department said in all, 13 people were injured and four of those were taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

All lanes of I-95 have since reopened.